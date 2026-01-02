Don't Insult Me - Song by DaBaby Featuring Twin

North Carolina's DaBaby is keeping the tracks coming as he prepares to release what will be his fifth studio album. On January 16, the "Suge" hitmaker will be delivering BE MORE GRATEFUL, following a constant rush of EPs and mixtapes. The last proper LP was 2022's Baby On Baby 2. At the time of writing, we are now up to five promotional tracks as of today with "Don't Insult Me" being the newest teaser. The up-tempo and slightly melodic trap cut hears DaBaby issue a fair-warning to anyone trying to step to him. Of his kids is seemingly on the track as well, cutely defending his dad. "You gon' watch how you talk to my daddy." He's been including them in his album rollout, especially in the music videos.
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: BE MORE GRATEFUL (Arriving January 16, 2026)
Quotable Lyrics from "Don't Insult Me"
So don't insult me (Insult me), 'cause I done work hard for this
Now n****s salty (N****s salty), ungrateful for the time I spent
That's when n****s lost me (Lost me), I'm all for playin' my part
So don't insult me
N****, don't insult me