Don't Insult Me - Song by DaBaby Featuring Twin

DaBaby is getting ready to drop his next proper album with "BE MORE GRATEFUL" and he's teasing it again with "Don't Insult Me."

North Carolina's DaBaby is keeping the tracks coming as he prepares to release what will be his fifth studio album. On January 16, the "Suge" hitmaker will be delivering BE MORE GRATEFUL, following a constant rush of EPs and mixtapes. The last proper LP was 2022's Baby On Baby 2. At the time of writing, we are now up to five promotional tracks as of today with "Don't Insult Me" being the newest teaser. The up-tempo and slightly melodic trap cut hears DaBaby issue a fair-warning to anyone trying to step to him. Of his kids is seemingly on the track as well, cutely defending his dad. "You gon' watch how you talk to my daddy." He's been including them in his album rollout, especially in the music videos.

