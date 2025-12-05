PBJT - Song by DaBaby

DaBaby's releases have been few and far between as of late, although there is no doubt he is having a lot of fun on "PBJT."

Leavin' her at the telly, mm, keepin' my gun, bitch, I'm ready, yeah Fire on your ass, I'm not scary, uh, new pair of 1's like I'm Nelly , yeah Real pretty face like Ashanti , mm, fuck it, let's start us a family, go Poppin' on y'all, they can't stand me, yeah, I'ma pop it on y'all, they can't stand me, yeah

DaBaby is an artist who has become quite polarizing over the years. He has gone from one of the most beloved rising stars, to one of the most clowned on rappers from the 2019-2021 era. However, he appears to be having fun right now, and that is all that should matter. He has become a provocative music video director, and he still drops some fun singles from time to time. For instance, his latest song is called "PBJT," which stands for Peanut Butter Jelly Time. While some may roll their eyes at such an endeavor, there is no doubt that the artist enjoyed himself while making this track.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!