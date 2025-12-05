PBJT - Song by DaBaby

BY Alexander Cole 56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dababy-pbjt dababy-pbjt
DaBaby's releases have been few and far between as of late, although there is no doubt he is having a lot of fun on "PBJT."

DaBaby is an artist who has become quite polarizing over the years. He has gone from one of the most beloved rising stars, to one of the most clowned on rappers from the 2019-2021 era. However, he appears to be having fun right now, and that is all that should matter. He has become a provocative music video director, and he still drops some fun singles from time to time. For instance, his latest song is called "PBJT," which stands for Peanut Butter Jelly Time. While some may roll their eyes at such an endeavor, there is no doubt that the artist enjoyed himself while making this track.

Release Date: December 1, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from PBJT

Leavin' her at the telly, mm, keepin' my gun, bitch, I'm ready, yeah
Fire on your ass, I'm not scary, uh, new pair of 1's like I'm Nelly, yeah
Real pretty face like Ashanti, mm, fuck it, let's start us a family, go
Poppin' on y'all, they can't stand me, yeah, I'ma pop it on y'all, they can't stand me, yeah

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Image via Artist / HNHH Interview Original Content Ludacris Talks Favorite New Punchline Rappers & ATL Hip-Hop Evolution 8.0K
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Music Action Bronson Randomly Hits Reddit To Drop A "Freestyle" 4.2K
hnhh Reviews Review: Father’s “Who's Gonna Get Fucked First?” 14.3K
Image provided to HNHH by artist. Photo credit: @thatsbawselife Original Content Saucy Santana Discusses Linking Up With Nicki Minaj & Rumors That "Walk" Is A Diss 5.5K
Comments 0