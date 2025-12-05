PBJT - Song by DaBaby

DaBaby is an artist who has become quite polarizing over the years. He has gone from one of the most beloved rising stars, to one of the most clowned on rappers from the 2019-2021 era. However, he appears to be having fun right now, and that is all that should matter. He has become a provocative music video director, and he still drops some fun singles from time to time. For instance, his latest song is called "PBJT," which stands for Peanut Butter Jelly Time. While some may roll their eyes at such an endeavor, there is no doubt that the artist enjoyed himself while making this track.
Release Date: December 1, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from PBJT
Leavin' her at the telly, mm, keepin' my gun, bitch, I'm ready, yeah
Fire on your ass, I'm not scary, uh, new pair of 1's like I'm Nelly, yeah
Real pretty face like Ashanti, mm, fuck it, let's start us a family, go
Poppin' on y'all, they can't stand me, yeah, I'ma pop it on y'all, they can't stand me, yeah