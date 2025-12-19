Paper Low – Song by DaBaby

DaBaby is staying consistent.

One thing about DaBaby, he's consistent. The rapper checks back in with new track "Paper Low." It's a no-frills single that finds him returning to his familiar pocket. The track leans into his signature flows and confident talk, with DaBaby getting slightly more vulnerable on this track and honest about the fact that he's staying true to himself and doesn't have plans to sell out. Rather than chasing a new sound, “Paper Low” feels like exactly what you'd expect out of DaBaby in terms of flow. However, he sounds comfortable and locked in, delivering lines with the same intensity that helped push him to where he currently is in his career. “Paper Low” doesn’t overthink things, making it an easy addition for fans who prefer DaBaby in his most straightforward, yet honest form.

Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I asked the mirror on the wall
Like who the f--k you think the best?
Who gon' give they people help
I looked up and I see myself

