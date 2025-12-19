5 AM – Song by Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

“5 AM” feels like one of those records that just falls into place. Lil Gotit and Lil Keed sound comfortable together, floating over a smooth, late-night beat that matches the title perfectly. The two's chemsitry is no surprise however, as they were frequent collaborators. The track has that after-hours energy and displays the two's ability to share chemistry on a track. The song doesn’t try to do too much. It's very straightforward, with the lyrics and the message, and lets the mood carry it. Listening back, it’s hard not to think about how naturally their styles worked together and how many moments like this they had in the vault. “5 AM” plays less like a statement and more like a moment, one fans will appreciate for how effortless it feels.