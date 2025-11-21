Savior - Album by 1300Saint

YSL artist 1300Saint has returned with yet another new project, this time the 17-track epic, simply titled "Savior."

1300Saint is an artist who has been buzzing as of late and for good reason. The artist is signed to Young Thug 's YSL imprint, and he has been having himself a phenomenal 2025. While he has already dropped a few projects this year, 1300Saint is doing everything he can to keep the momentum going. In fact, on Friday, he dropped off a new 17-song album called "Savior." The vast majority of the project is handled all by himself, although we do get features from Lil Gotit and Yung Heir. Overall, the beats are dope, and the flows give a bit of a Ken Carson vibe. It's fun music, and you should give it a listen.

