Long Time (Roddy Lima Extended Remix) - Song by Teyana Taylor & Roddy Lima

Teyana Taylor has a lot to be proud of 2025. She moved on from a relationship that had run its course, met Aaron Pierre, and dropped a new album for the first time in half a decade. That would be Escape Room, which hit streaming platforms on August 22. The 22-song R&B project enlisted the help of numerous actresses such as Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, among others. The guest vocalists were also plentiful with Lucky Daye, Tyla, and Jill Scott being a few. To celebrate the record for its accomplishments, including a 2026 Grammy nod for Best R&B Album, she's giving fans a special treat. That would be a dance remix to one of the LP's lead singles, "Long Time." Behind the boards and giving it a new vibe and undeniable groove is Roddy Lima, who is a remixer on the rise. Check it out below.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Dance
Album: N/A