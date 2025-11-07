Troy - Album by UnoTheActivist

UnoTheActivist has been at it for years, working alongside cousin(?) Playboi Carti in the mid-2010s and bringing rage rap to more mainstream consumers. But over the last few years, he's been content with riding solo and dropping some inventive bangers to the Southern hip-hop market. Enter Troy, another great example of his skill set as a vibe curator. It's his second project of the year following his Omega Music Reloaded release in March. Lead by the spacey "Don't Wake Me Up" and the entrancing "The Wave," UnoTheActivist his firing on all cylinders on this tight, 10-song collection. Spin it below.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Rap
Tracklist for Troy
- Pink Stones
- Sometimes I Wanna Fight
- The Wave
- Don't Wake Me Up
- I'm Famous
- God as My Witness
- Southside Love Story (Follow Me)
- Above the Rib
- You Won
- 300 for Lunch
Prior to the release of Troy, UnoTheActivist dropped two promotional singles in "The Wave" (10/17) and "Don't Wake Me Up" (10/31).