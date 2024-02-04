UnoTheActivist Puts Out Grimy Banger "Lil X"

Underground and internet rappers are making a massive comeback right now. One of the leaders that is spearheading that return is New York producer evilgiane. He, along with his Surf Gang rap armada have been tearing things up on Soundcloud and the rest of the streaming platforms. They have been for the past couple of months now. However, one of them that got a slight head start on this trend is UnoTheActivist.

He is the cousin of mainstream rage and trap superstar, Playboi Carti. Both grew up in the state of Georgia and UnoTheActivist has even worked with him in the past. The 27-year-old has been in the game since 2022 only, but his presence has been felt amongst listeners. People appreciate his work and for good reason. Uno likes to produce spacey, lowkey bangers, which is a popular sound from this wave of talent.

Read More: Lil Yachty & TiaCorine Get Odd On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Listen To "Lil X" By UnoTheActivist

For Uno, 2023 was maybe his most active year ever. He went on to drop three albums, with one of them being a collaborative effort with Bear1boss called Act & Bear1Beezy [Scene 2] (Hosted by DJ Maino the Plug). Now, Uno is bringing his first single of 2024 with "Lil X." It is a short, two-minute cut about brags and violence. The beat, provided by Firemane and Rott, is a bassy and wavy instrumental that feels reclusive and haunting. Be sure to check out the track above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Lil X," by UnoTheActivist? Do you think this is one of his better tracks as of late? Could an album be in the works? What is your favorite element of the song and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding UnoTheActivist. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just might pop at a cop

Balenci too big I can't hop over fence

Please make it make sense

.45 Colt ain't talking no trench

You gotta learn to take risk

A snake ain't learn how to hiss

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Begs Kim Kardashian To Get Blueface Out Of Jail, Shades Chrisean Rock