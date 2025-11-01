tmb - Song by osquinn & FearDorian

Underground up-and-comers FearDorian and osquinn (quinn) are back once more to provide another early look at their forthcoming joint tape. The latest teaser is "tmb," bringing the current total to four. This one sounds devilish and atmospheric, and something that the likes of Ken Carson or Yeat would also thrive over. Production comes courtesy of the rappers, showcasing they are truly multi-phased threats with even more potential. The cut focuses on themes of betrayal, breakups, and other deeply personal topics. As the duo states per a press release, they aren't just making music for vibes. "We want to put personality and vulnerability back in music. This is real. This isn’t made-up. It’s a piece of us."
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Before You Press Play (11/14/25)
Quotable Lyrics from "tmb":
Gettin' myself unnoticed
N****s stick in the cult
I see the cult still workin'
It's like we already know
Your color's already showin'