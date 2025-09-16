FearDorian & femcee osquinn will unleash their full set of tracks on October 3. The project will be called "Before You Press Play."

But as for the project, we are still waiting on more details. We do know though that it will be out by October 3. Previous singles include "L train vintage" and "bags." However, the latter, which samples pop singer Clario's song of the same name, is no longer up on YouTube.

Unique creatives FearDorian and osquinn (quinn) are back to provide fans with another sneak peek at their upcoming album. Per a press release, this was as actually a bit of a surprise drop, too so that's pretty cool to see that they are so confident in their material. The title of this track is called "duh," and it's one of the waviest and most trippy singles we've heard in 2025.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.