Unique creatives FearDorian and osquinn (quinn) are back to provide fans with another sneak peek at their upcoming album. Per a press release, this was as actually a bit of a surprise drop, too so that's pretty cool to see that they are so confident in their material. The title of this track is called "duh," and it's one of the waviest and most trippy singles we've heard in 2025.
A lot of it has to do with the enveloping production from FearDorian and osquinn. There's a prominent transcendent vocal sample within the instrumental that will leave you floating. But there's also some great rhythms here thanks to the hi-hat package and shiny synths.
It's truly ethereal track that is a sure-fire highlight for their project, Before You Press Play. Also making this song so strong are the moody performances from Dorian and quinn on the microphone. Their sleepy but not boring deliveries highlight the somber tone.
Overall, their chemistry shouldn't come as a surprise to fans who have been following these artists. Dorian has produced a handful of records for osquinn in the past and clearly have a lot of stylistic similarities. Both operate well in the underground trap space.
But as for the project, we are still waiting on more details. We do know though that it will be out by October 3. Previous singles include "L train vintage" and "bags." However, the latter, which samples pop singer Clario's song of the same name, is no longer up on YouTube.
We are a bit unsure as to why, so we will see if that song makes the cut. For now, check out "duh" below.
