FearDorian & Osquinn Team Up For Clairo-Sampling Lead Single "bags"

BY Devin Morton 146 Views
FearDorian and osquinn team up for "bags," the lead single to their forthcoming collaborative album, "Before You Press Play."

Young rappers FearDorian and osquinn are teaming up for a new joint album, titled Before You Press Play. In order to get fans ready for the new project, the duo dropped the album's lead single, titled "bags." The new track is a banger, and the duo have shown that their chemistry is ready for a full-length project.

"bags" opens with a verse from FearDorian, who also co-produced the track with quinn. The 19-year-old Atlanta-based rapper delivers some vaguely threatening bars and some bars about women he runs into at a party. From the first line, it's clear what kind of energy he's on. "I ain't asking for much, n***a talk down, he get packed in a blunt," he raps immediately. That aggression carries him through the rest of the verse, where he concludes by saying he's "in too many bags."

osquinn follows Dorian up, and he's on a similar wavelength. The young Baltimore rapper delivers a verse that's a bit longer, but still takes some of the same routes. Her scheme is a bit denser, with some clever internal rhymes that work well here. One of them: "he ain't a dummy, he be countin' money, he don't got a problem with focusing/stick in the buggy, it's tucked underneath of the seat, huggin' the floor and s**t." In that respect, it's a bit of a lyrical exercise, and a successful one at that.

The track shares its name with a popular Clairo track, which is also the driving sample behind this one. It has a bit of a lo-fi edge, and the lack of polish is very much a plus in this situation. Overall, "bags" is a very encouraging lead single, and you can stream it down below.

FearDorian & osquinn - "bags"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the building, won't leave 'til I own thе s**t
I need the ownership
Find out you dropping and I'ma step over it
Done with the sober s**t
Pass me the spliffy, I don't care who rolled the s**t

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
