FearDorian & Osquinn Team Up For Clairo-Sampling Lead Single "bags"

Young rappers FearDorian and osquinn are teaming up for a new joint album, titled Before You Press Play. In order to get fans ready for the new project, the duo dropped the album's lead single, titled "bags." The new track is a banger, and the duo have shown that their chemistry is ready for a full-length project.

"bags" opens with a verse from FearDorian, who also co-produced the track with quinn. The 19-year-old Atlanta-based rapper delivers some vaguely threatening bars and some bars about women he runs into at a party. From the first line, it's clear what kind of energy he's on. "I ain't asking for much, n***a talk down, he get packed in a blunt," he raps immediately. That aggression carries him through the rest of the verse, where he concludes by saying he's "in too many bags."

osquinn follows Dorian up, and he's on a similar wavelength. The young Baltimore rapper delivers a verse that's a bit longer, but still takes some of the same routes. Her scheme is a bit denser, with some clever internal rhymes that work well here. One of them: "he ain't a dummy, he be countin' money, he don't got a problem with focusing/stick in the buggy, it's tucked underneath of the seat, huggin' the floor and s**t." In that respect, it's a bit of a lyrical exercise, and a successful one at that.

The track shares its name with a popular Clairo track, which is also the driving sample behind this one. It has a bit of a lo-fi edge, and the lack of polish is very much a plus in this situation. Overall, "bags" is a very encouraging lead single, and you can stream it down below.

FearDorian & osquinn - "bags"

Quotable Lyrics: