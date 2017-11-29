bags
- Music VideosKevin Gates Releases "Bags" Video From "I'm Him" AlbumGates is about his "Bags."By Arielle London
- NewsKevin Gates Chases The "Bag"Bag chasing By Karlton Jahmal
- GramYoung Thug Flexes Stacks Of Cash While Buying Designer Bags: WatchWatch Young Thug flex hard on the 'gram.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsCardi B Shows All The Extravagant Christmas Gifts Offset Got HerEven more red-bottoms for Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Cardi B Stopped 21 Savage From Being On 2 Songs With HerNicki Minaj brings 21 Savage into her feud with Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs Nicki Minaj Sending Subs At Cardi B On Future's "Transformer?"Some fans are convinced that she is.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Spent $50K In 10 Minutes At The Gucci StoreHe'll still probably only wear the same white t-shirt and jeans though.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Accused Of Stopping Tiffany Foxx From Being Nominated For AwardsTiffany Foxx says that Nicki has "definitely" interrupted her from being nominated or appearing on red carpets.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Fans Left "Struggling To Breathe" At Bag Check Following Recent ConcertThe aftermath of Eminem's show in London was very messy.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosJoe Moses & Wiz Khalifa Stack It Up In "Bags" Music VideoMoses and Wiz make it rain in the official music video for "Bag".By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Clowns A$AP Rocky On Instagram50 Cent is not feeling A$AP Rocky's Gucci bag.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Says He Got Paid $3M To Travel To ChinaFloyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname. By Matt F