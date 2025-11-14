Before You Press Play – Album by osquinn & FearDorian

FearDorian and osquinn have already dropped great albums of their own this year. But what's wrong with one more? Their new collaborative album Before You Press Play is a brief but enveloping collection of their cloudy explorations of plugg and other hip-hop sub-genres you know and love. Sometimes, they take over a track on their own. But whether separately or together, Dorian's gruff dejection pairs well with quinn's more commanding vocal presence. Via tastefully chopped and ethereal samples plus very simple drum programming, this duo brought a sneakily infectious experience to life. Is it significantly different from their previous material? Not too much, and it's all the better for it. Still, they seem much more outwardly boisterous when they link up together, which is great to hear. Although Before You Press Play goes by in a flash, it will immediately sink you into its vision every time you press play.