Before You Press Play – Album by osquinn & FearDorian

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 27 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Before You Press Play osquinn FearDorian Before You Press Play osquinn FearDorian
After a slew of hazy singles, FearDorian and osquinn prove "Before You Press Play" is more than the sum of these wavy parts.

FearDorian and osquinn have already dropped great albums of their own this year. But what's wrong with one more? Their new collaborative album Before You Press Play is a brief but enveloping collection of their cloudy explorations of plugg and other hip-hop sub-genres you know and love. Sometimes, they take over a track on their own. But whether separately or together, Dorian's gruff dejection pairs well with quinn's more commanding vocal presence. Via tastefully chopped and ethereal samples plus very simple drum programming, this duo brought a sneakily infectious experience to life. Is it significantly different from their previous material? Not too much, and it's all the better for it. Still, they seem much more outwardly boisterous when they link up together, which is great to hear. Although Before You Press Play goes by in a flash, it will immediately sink you into its vision every time you press play.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist of Before You Press Play
  1. glass
  2. i dont witness you as anything
  3. L train vintage
  4. duh
  5. burnt up
  6. kiss of death
  7. act like u know
  8. rules
  9. so i don't forget
  10. world pleaser
  11. tmb
  12. distance

Before You Press Play's singles were "L train vintage," "duh," "distance," and "tmb."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
feardorian Songs FearDorian & osquinn Share Trippy Single "duh" Ahead Of Their Joint Project 1092
feardorian Songs tmb - Song by osquinn & FearDorian 613
feardorian-osquinn-l-train-vintage-stream Songs FearDorian & Osquinn Unveil New Single "L train vintage" Ahead Of Joint Album 907
feardorian-osquinn-bags-stream Songs FearDorian & Osquinn Team Up For Clairo-Sampling Lead Single "bags" 696
Comments 0