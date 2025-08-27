FearDorian & Osquinn Unveil New Single "L train vintage" Ahead Of Joint Album

FearDorian and osquinn have dropped another single ahead of the release of their collaborative album, "Before You Press Play," in October.

FearDorian and osquinn's upcoming joint album, Before You Press Play, arrives on October 3. Their first single from the new album, titled "bags," dropped earlier this month. It sampled Clairo's song of the same name and inspired some confidence in the quality of their full-length release when it becomes available to the public.

Now, the pair are back with their second single, "L train vintage." The track has a similar vibe to the previous one, with hazier, more cloud rap-like production and similarly laidback flows. The pair rap about getting fly and their status in the game, and it works. The track itself shares a name with a vintage clothing store in Brooklyn, and the accompanying video was shot at Coney Island.

FearDorian opens the song with a verse where he rhymes about women and fashion, flexing on his detractors and staking his claim as a fashion icon. "I get fly as f**k, I'on need a stylist / I get fly as f**k, and now I wear designer," he raps. "You ain't catch up to my mans, that's probably 'cause you walkin'" is another standout bar from the verse.

Like "bags," osquinn once again matches the energy on the track. Although, her verse is also a bit more threatening than FearDorian's. "Saying 'f**k my dead mans,' you get did the same way" stands out in that department, though for the most part, she's on a very similar wave to Dorian. "I be sellin' clothes, I don't need to move weight" comes near the end, tying it all back to the fashion talk from the preceding verse. Overall, "L train vintage" is another solid offering from these two. Check it out below.

FearDorian & osquinn - "L train vintage"

Quotable Lyrics:

Sell a shirt, rappers trippin' out, same day
Bank burnt out, we done ran the same place
Sayin' "F**k my dead mans", you get did the same way
I done killed the game, we done caught the same case
I'm determined to succeed, this a war, not a race
Even if it was, I'll win first place

