Puttin Ya Dine Remix - Song by Monaleo Featuring NBA Youngboy

Monaleo is on fire right now.

Monaleo just turned up the heat on her viral hit “Puttin Ya Dine” with a brand-new remix featuring NBA Youngboy. The collaboration was first teased in the most Houston way possible. Youngboy brought Monaleo out during his hometown show, sending the crowd into chaos as she announced the remix live on stage. Fresh off the release of her debut album Who Did The Body, which dropped October 17, Monaleo is proving she’s in her own lane. The project captures her fearless energy and hometown pride, blending her Southern roots with her signature sound. Fans have been loving it, and she's been the topic of conversation as of late. With Youngboy on the remix, “Puttin Ya Dine” gets a new edge. Moreover, it's full of that unstoppable Houston attitude.

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Quotable Lyrics From Puttin Ya Dine Remix

Your ex was a joke
He broke
He was puttin her down
I'm puttin ya on

