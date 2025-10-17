Who Did The Body - Album by Monaleo

Houston rapper Monaleo has been bubbling for a minute now, and there is no denying that she has the respect of her peers. Her music is energetic and braggadocios, which is something she certainly brought to her new album Who Did The Body. This 12-track project is short, sweet, and to the point. For the most part, Monaleo handles the songs all by herself. That is until we get to the OG Mix of "We On Dat" where she brings artists like Lil Keke, Bun B, and Paul Wall into the fold. It is a fun album, and one that you should give a listen to throughout the weekend and beyond.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Who Did The Body
- Life After Death
- Bigger Than Big
- Sexy Soulaan
- Putting Ya Dine
- Open The Gates
- Freak Show
- Tamron Hall
- Locked In
- Spare Change
- Dignified
- Diary of an OG
- We On Dat (OG Mix) ft. Bun B, Lil Keke, & Paul Wall