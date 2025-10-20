Cardi B Spearheads Maternal Health Campaign For Black & Brown Moms

Cardi B has just teamed up with organic infant formula brand Bobbie for an urgent maternal health campaign. Specifically, it challenges the issues facing mothers of color and the overall maternal health crisis that's still prevalent in America.
Additionally, the Bronx femcee and soon-to-be mother of four, was named as Bobbie's Chief Confidence Officer. She's helping lead "The B is for Bobbie" initiative, which is now underway as of Wednesday, October 15 per PEOPLE.
On top of giving black and brown mothers a voice, Cardi B is also giving all caregivers the confidence to use formula over breastfeeding. "Breastfeeding also takes a lot of time and some women gotta go straight to work to feed their families and take care of their kids," she said in a recent X Spaces.
In her Instagram post about her collaboration with Bobbie, the superstar wrote, "Motherhood is a real a*s job and EVERY mom deserves to feel confident they’ll deliver their baby safely, to feel confident they’ll have protected paid leave with their newborn, and to feel confident they can feed their baby without judgement."
She continued, "That’s why today, my B is for @Bobbie, and I’m joining the Bobbie team of moms as their Chief Confidence Officer. I never worked with a baby brand before but I’m all in with Bobbie because I chose this baby formula for my Blossy girl and because they’re doing the damn thing when it comes to advocating and making real change for moms in this country."
In a separate video caught by a Cardi B fan account, she explains how much more moms of color are at risk of dying from pregnancy-related causes. In case you were wondering, they are three times more likely. "Every mother deserves to have a healthy and safe delivery. Every mother deserves to have a doctor that cares about you and your baby, not just, ‘Oh well, we delivered it,’ whether it’s safe or not,'" she stated.
Overall, Cardi was a great fit for this important campaign. As we alluded to earlier, she's got a fourth child on the way, just a couple of months after delivery Blossom. It will be her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.
