UHHH - Song by Mike & Keys, JasonMartin & RJmrLA

Prolific producer duo Mike & Keys are keeping the summer vibes alive even though we're in the thick of the fall season. The California natives are here with "UHHH," a collaboration with JasonMartin and RJmrLA. Like most West Coast rap songs, this one features the trademark G-funk influence and bouncy bass. RJ and JasonMartin provide some expressive verses with some catchy one-liners like, "I walk in and tell Alexa to take notes, n****." It's a fun listen that'll be sure to get the car speakers rattling. This linkup between Mike & Keys and Jason in particular arrived prior to a joint tape that landed on October 10 called A Hit Dog Gon Holla.
Release Date: October 6, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A