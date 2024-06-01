Dave East Reunites With Close Pals Mike & Keys For Personal LP "APT 6E"

Dave's rapport with Mike & Keys continues to flourish on their second full-length together.

"[Mike & Keys are] 100 percent my sound... They are like, one of the few producers in the game that really just got my sound down pat without really trying". That is what gritty Harlem, New York rapper told XXL a little over two years ago about how much he adores the Los Angeles based producing duo. The soon-to-be 36-year-old veteran explained that he met the hitmakers through the late Nipsey Hussle and since then, they have grown their chemistry in the studio.

Their first album together, HDIGH (How Did I Get Here), while not released as a Dave/Mike & Keys project, was the one that got it started. Now, they are back once again with APT 6E, an official collaboration album. This record holds a special place in Dave's heart, as the title is a reference to the apartment where his career really started to take shape. "I think that's really where life changed for me. That's where I got my first deal out of that apartment. Nas signed me, I caught the train to Mass Appeal downtown, then I caught the train back to Queens and walked back to my apartment with the deal in my hand".

Listen To APT 6E By Dave East & Mike & Keys

There a handful of cuts on this 15-song offering that allude to the grind that Dave was on to make it big. One of them is "DOIN GREAT" (one of our favorites), and it sees him talk about always keeping your head high and making small steps toward your goals is in fact great progress. Those "steps" include removing people from your life who are not on the same mission as you and protecting your energy. However, we can fit all of the things we love about this album in one article, so be sure to check out and see what we mean.

