Grit & Grace - Album by Rich Amiri

Boston rapper Rich Amiri has impressed fans with his run of viral hits, and on Friday, he dropped off a new album called "Grit & Grace."

Rich Amiri has been making a name for himself over these last few years with some incredibly catchy singles. While some have compared him to Future , it's a comparison that should be served as a compliment. After all, Future is one of the best hip-hop artists of the entire century. That said, the Boston artist has returned with a new album called Grit & Grace. The 16-track project takes his catchy approach to songwriting, and extends it over the course of an entire LP. What helps make Rich Amiri stand out here is the fact that there are no features on the album. Instead, he handles everything himself, which is admirable in the streaming era.

