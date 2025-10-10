Grit & Grace - Album by Rich Amiri

Rich Amiri has been making a name for himself over these last few years with some incredibly catchy singles. While some have compared him to Future, it's a comparison that should be served as a compliment. After all, Future is one of the best hip-hop artists of the entire century. That said, the Boston artist has returned with a new album called Grit & Grace. The 16-track project takes his catchy approach to songwriting, and extends it over the course of an entire LP. What helps make Rich Amiri stand out here is the fact that there are no features on the album. Instead, he handles everything himself, which is admirable in the streaming era.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Grit & Grace
- So Long
- Lights Out
- I Don't Mind
- Flex N Finesse
- See Us Now
- Paranoid
- Twin Flame
- Hoes Mad
- homesick
- In & Out
- Moving Dumb
- In That Mode
- Never Have I
- Brick Brick
- Party Rock
- Code Red