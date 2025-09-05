Rich Amiri Is "In & Out" Of Cars & Relationships On Banger New Single

Rich Amiri, a young rapper out of Boston, has been making waves online with his singles and connection to Internet Money. In 2024, he delivered his album War Ready, his fourth full-length release in just two years.

Now, it seems as if he's getting ready for yet another drop. His new song, "In & Out," comes after quite a few teases on his social media pages. He has not confirmed the pending release of a new album just yet, but one has to think that something is going to arrive before the end of 2025. The song is a strong one, and Amiri brings some solid energy to the proceedings.

“In & Out” finds Amiri leaning into the melodic yet hard-hitting sound that’s helped him stand out in the new wave. The track pairs his delivery with booming production built for the club and/or a car speaker. He's very much in line with others in his age range, as we continue to experience the influence of guys like Playboi Carti on the 20-somethings and younger.

Amiri’s been building momentum for himself in the last few years. He occupies a similar lane to OsamaSon and others in the "underground" rage scene. In that regard, it will be interesting to see what his potential truly is, especially in such an expansive scene. In addition to some singles, Amiri also went on tour for the first part of 2025 to support War Ready, and played a couple of festivals in the early summer. But until we get some more information about a possible new drop, give "In & Out" a listen below.

Rich Amiri - "In & Out"

Quotable Lyrics:

Shawty black and she white, she got stripes like a ref
I ain't worried 'bout no problems, I can solve 'em by myself
Rappеr thought he was the one, labеl put him on the shelf
Cook her up and then I serve her on a platter like a chef

