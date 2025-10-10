Still Get Chanel – Kodak Black ft. Chance the Rapper

Kodak Black links up with Chance the Rapper for “Still Get Chanel.” It's a collaborative single that blends Kodak’s laid-back rap flow with Chance’s signature bounce and soulful delivery. The record finds both artists flexing designer confidence, with lyrics centered around luxury and staying fresh no matter the circumstances. This is an unexpected, but refreshing collaboration. The chemistry between the two is surprisingly undeniable, giving listeners a mix of street flair and playful charisma that’s tailor-made for repeat spins. The two rap about being able to provide for their loved ones through material gifts, despite odds being stacked against them. One can only wonder if this will spark more collabs between the two in the future.