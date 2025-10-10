Still Get Chanel – Kodak Black ft. Chance the Rapper

BY Tallie Spencer 23 Views
Kodak Black and Chance The Rapper team up for this unexpected collaboration.

Kodak Black links up with Chance the Rapper for “Still Get Chanel.” It's a collaborative single that blends Kodak’s laid-back rap flow with Chance’s signature bounce and soulful delivery. The record finds both artists flexing designer confidence, with lyrics centered around luxury and staying fresh no matter the circumstances. This is an unexpected, but refreshing collaboration. The chemistry between the two is surprisingly undeniable, giving listeners a mix of street flair and playful charisma that’s tailor-made for repeat spins. The two rap about being able to provide for their loved ones through material gifts, despite odds being stacked against them. One can only wonder if this will spark more collabs between the two in the future.

Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From Still Get Chanel

It's hard to keep up when I love in a cell
But on Valentine's, make sure that you still get Chanel
I'm never home, you watched me grow up in jail
But on mother's day I made sure that you still get Chanel

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
