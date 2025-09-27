Mike Tyson Narrates New Nike Ryder Cup Commercial

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
Nike’s Ryder Cup campaign narrated by Mike Tyson transforms golf into a fight-night spectacle featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Nike has unveiled a bold new Ryder Cup campaign, narrated by Mike Tyson. Known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” Tyson’s gravelly delivery sets the tone. The ad recasts the Ryder Cup as an intense boxing-style showdown, bringing a new edge to golf promotion.

The campaign highlights Nike’s two biggest names in the competition. Rory McIlroy represents Team Europe, while Scottie Scheffler steps in for Team USA. Both are framed as heavyweights, ready to clash on golf’s biggest stage.

The ad positions them as rivals, drawing on the drama usually reserved for combat sports. A unique feature of the spot is the appearance of @tigerhoodnyc, a New York City street golfer known for his creative energy.

He’s shown putting up a boxing-style fight poster, announcing “McIlroy vs. Scheffler.” The gritty urban setting contrasts with golf’s usual polished image, amplifying the fight-night atmosphere. Nike’s goal is clear.

By merging golf with the energy of boxing and wrestling promotion, the brand expands the Ryder Cup’s appeal. It elevates the drama, making the historic competition feel larger than life.

The ad captures this striking vision, from Tyson’s narration to the visuals of McIlroy and Scheffler cast as gladiators. Overall, it’s a campaign that redefines how golf is sold.

Mike Tyson Ryder Cup Commercial

The Ryder Cup Nike ad strips golf of its usual polish and replaces it with raw fight-night energy. Also Mike Tyson’s narration adds grit, painting the event as a battle between two titans.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler stand as Nike’s chosen heavyweights, framed like prizefighters. The spot also taps into culture with @tigerhoodnyc posting a boxing-style promo sign in New York.

It’s a bold move, blending golf, street culture, and combat sports aesthetics. Further, this approach pulls golf into new territory, aiming to energize younger audiences and capture the rivalry in a way fans won’t forget.

