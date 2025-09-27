Mike Tyson Narrates New Nike Ryder Cup Commercial

Nike has unveiled a bold new Ryder Cup campaign, narrated by Mike Tyson. Known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” Tyson’s gravelly delivery sets the tone. The ad recasts the Ryder Cup as an intense boxing-style showdown, bringing a new edge to golf promotion.

The campaign highlights Nike’s two biggest names in the competition. Rory McIlroy represents Team Europe, while Scottie Scheffler steps in for Team USA. Both are framed as heavyweights, ready to clash on golf’s biggest stage.

The ad positions them as rivals, drawing on the drama usually reserved for combat sports. A unique feature of the spot is the appearance of @tigerhoodnyc, a New York City street golfer known for his creative energy.

He’s shown putting up a boxing-style fight poster, announcing “McIlroy vs. Scheffler.” The gritty urban setting contrasts with golf’s usual polished image, amplifying the fight-night atmosphere. Nike’s goal is clear.

By merging golf with the energy of boxing and wrestling promotion, the brand expands the Ryder Cup’s appeal. It elevates the drama, making the historic competition feel larger than life.

The ad captures this striking vision, from Tyson’s narration to the visuals of McIlroy and Scheffler cast as gladiators. Overall, it’s a campaign that redefines how golf is sold.

