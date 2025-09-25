A pair of NBA fans spotted Delonte West and introduced him to their son in a video that went viral on social media, this week. It's unclear where the clip was filmed, but it shows West shirtless as he daps up the fans, who remark that he's their son's "idol."

Fans had mixed reactions to the video when DJ Akademiks shared it on Instagram. "No funny sh*t this is sad, i hope bro gets better soon," one user wrote. Another added: "Sad to see ngl shouldn't be filming bro like that." Others mentioned Mark Cuban previously offering to get Delonte West help.

Cuban recently reflected on reaching out to West during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. “I thought we had him,” Cuban said on the show, last year. “I thought we had him turned around. We sent him down to Jayson’s place down in Florida. It’s like a farm, Jayson Williams.'”

“It’s like he’s making progress, sending pictures,” Cuban added. “Donte’s e-mailing me, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, we getting this,’ and then Donte throws the sh** over the fence, and disappears. We bring him back again, making progress, this is it, same sh**… Only so much you can do. Mental illness is real. It is real, and you just don’t wish it away. “

Delonte West NBA Career

The Boston Celtics drafted Delonte West with the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. After spending several years with the Celtics, he played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers. He rejoined the Celtics from 2010 to 2011 before ending his career with a stint on the Dallas Mavericks.

In the years since, he has found himself in legal trouble on several occasions. In November 2024, police arrested him for an alleged trespassing incident in Virginia. He was held on a $1,000 bond and released on November 3, according to the New York Post.