NBA Fans Express Concern For Delonte West After New Viral Video

BY Cole Blake 593 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
Apr 20, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Delonte West (13) argues a call with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 104-94. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Delonte West played with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks during his NBA career.

A pair of NBA fans spotted Delonte West and introduced him to their son in a video that went viral on social media, this week. It's unclear where the clip was filmed, but it shows West shirtless as he daps up the fans, who remark that he's their son's "idol."

Fans had mixed reactions to the video when DJ Akademiks shared it on Instagram. "No funny sh*t this is sad, i hope bro gets better soon," one user wrote. Another added: "Sad to see ngl shouldn't be filming bro like that." Others mentioned Mark Cuban previously offering to get Delonte West help.

Cuban recently reflected on reaching out to West during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. “I thought we had him,” Cuban said on the show, last year. “I thought we had him turned around. We sent him down to Jayson’s place down in Florida. It’s like a farm, Jayson Williams.'”

“It’s like he’s making progress, sending pictures,” Cuban added. “Donte’s e-mailing me, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, we getting this,’ and then Donte throws the sh** over the fence, and disappears. We bring him back again, making progress, this is it, same sh**… Only so much you can do. Mental illness is real. It is real, and you just don’t wish it away. “

Read More: Delonte West's NBA Odyssey: Triumphs & Trials

Delonte West NBA Career

The Boston Celtics drafted Delonte West with the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. After spending several years with the Celtics, he played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Cleveland Cavaliers. He rejoined the Celtics from 2010 to 2011 before ending his career with a stint on the Dallas Mavericks.

In the years since, he has found himself in legal trouble on several occasions. In November 2024, police arrested him for an alleged trespassing incident in Virginia. He was held on a $1,000 bond and released on November 3, according to the New York Post.

Read More: Delonte West Responds To Viral Video Of Him Panhandling

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns Sports Delonte West Has Been Arrested Again, Collapsed While Running From Police 1434
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.8K
delonte west Sports Delonte West Arrested After Trying To Evade Police: What We Know 621
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 2.2K
Comments 1