Delonte West Arrested After Trying To Evade Police: What We Know

The former NBA guard was arrested on misdemeanour charges.

Former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested and jailed in Virginia early Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges of violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest, according ESPN. This incident adds another chapter to the troubled post-NBA life of West, who has publicly struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues. West, 40, is being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond. He was scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. EST Friday morning. The arrest occurred after a pursuit in Groveton, Virginia, where police found West unresponsive and had to administer Narcan twice to revive him. Despite the challenges he has faced, West’s story remains one of resilience and the continuing efforts by friends and former colleagues to support him.

The Arrest Incident

Fairfax County police spotted West around 1 a.m. in Groveton, Virginia, and sought to serve a warrant for his arrest. When the officers approached, a pursuit ensued, and they temporarily lost sight of West during the chase. Eventually, officers found him unresponsive. They administered Narcan, a medication used to counteract narcotic overdoses, but the initial dose did not revive him. West was then transported to a local hospital, where a second dose of Narcan was successfully administered. After his condition stabilized, he was released from the hospital and transported to the Fairfax County Detention Center.

West's Legal Troubles

Frisco, TX- April 1: Texas Legends basketball player Delonte West takes time at the end of the game to sign autographs for fans at the Dr. Pepper Arena on April 1, 2015 in Frisco, Texas. The Texas Legends were taking on Idaho Stampede. West is currently on the disabled list with the Frisco, Texas D-League team Texas Legends. He has a wrist injury on his left hand. West has had an interesting career path in the NBA and hopes to again play on an NBA team. (Photo by Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Delonte West faces misdemeanor charges of violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest. The specifics of what conditions West violated have not been detailed, but these charges add to his history of legal and personal troubles. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, where further details are expected to be disclosed. West’s bail has been set at $2,000, and it remains to be seen how this latest incident will impact his ongoing struggles and legal standing.

Struggles With Mental Health & Substance Abuse

QUANZHOU, CHINA - OCTOBER 18: (CHINA OUT) Delonte West of Fujian reacts during a training session for CBA 13/14 game on October 18, 2013 in Quanzhou, Fujian Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

West has been open about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he discussed during his NBA career. This diagnosis, combined with his well-documented battles with substance abuse, has complicated his life post-basketball. In 2021, West received treatment at a drug rehabilitation therapy center in Florida and later worked at the facility. This was part of an effort by several individuals in the NBA community, including former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, to help West regain stability in his life. Cuban’s intervention in 2020, where he personally picked West up from a gas station after photos of him panhandling in Dallas went viral, highlighted the ongoing support West has received.

