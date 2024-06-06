Delonte West Has Been Arrested Again, Collapsed While Running From Police

PHOENIX - DECEMBER 21: Delonte West #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA game against of the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on December 21, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 109-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The former NBA guard has run into trouble once again.

Reports have verified that Delonte West, a former NBA player, has been arrested once more. It appears he's had some really tough times based on the mug shot he took while in detention. The former point guard for the Boston Celtics was charged with two misdemeanors on Thursday at 4:35 AM in the Fairfax County Detention Center in Virginia: resisting arrest and breaking conditions of release, according to a jail official. West posed for a concerning mug shot while he was being processed, looking as though he was having trouble keeping his eyes open.

According to officials, the 40-year-old is being held on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. However, no information about the accusations against him was immediately made public. Since leaving the NBA after the 2011–12 season, West has had multiple run-ins with the law. He has appeared to get things back on track a few times in recent years. Nevertheless, the recent incident means that he has fallen back into a troubled period.

Delonte West Reportedly Arrested Once Again

In 2020, he worked with Mark Cuban to go to rehab. In 2022, he made an attempt to try out for the Big 3 with the intention of picking up where he left off in basketball. He has, however, been detained multiple times since the return attempt, most notably twice in a two-week period in the fall of 2022. The 38-year-old was seen on camera in 2022 pleading for money from passersby on a street in Alexandria, Virginia. "Delonte, what's going on my brother," the person filming said as they shook hands. West answered, looking disheveled, "What's going on? You have a few bucks?"

From 2004 to 2012, West was a member of the NBA teams Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, and Cleveland Cavaliers. In each game, he averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. Fans are saddened by this development. Overall, it seems like Delonte West's troubles just keep coming back to haunt him. We join all the fans out there wishing and hoping he can get better.

