Ice Spice will be sharing a new single titled, "Baddie Baddie," on Friday, September 26. She confirmed the news on Instagram while giving fans a look at the cover artwork on Monday morning. In the caption, she directed her followers to pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

When Ice Spice shared the artwork on Instagram, fans expressed their excitement for the new song. "Yasss this look is fire I know the whole song will be too," one user wrote in the comments. Another added: "Ur hairrrr loooks so bomb like this," with a heart-eyes emoji. Others left behind tons of fire emojis.

Read More: Ice Spice Reveals Why Things Went Left With Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice New Single

Ice Spice previously shared some insight into what fans can expect from "Baddie Baddie" during an interview with Nylon, earlier this month. In doing so, she confirmed that a music video is on the way. “I do love a chaotic visual,” she told the outlet.. “They send it to me a little chill, and I’m like, ‘Chop it up more!’ That’s why I’m very excited to drop a visual more than anything, and I’m going to pace myself. When I drop this visual, I’m going to let my fans soak it up. I’m going to soak it up.”

The song samples M.I.A.’s classic track, “Bad Girls.” She recently shared a snippet of the song on Instagram, in which she raps: “They said they wanted a bop, I was just poppin’ my sh*t / I ain’t even really mean to go pop.” Ice Spice has yet to announce a sophomore studio album, having released her debut project, Y2K!, in July of last year.

"Baddie Baddie" will mark Ice Spice's second release in September, having already teamed up with Latto for the song, "Gyatt." The single served as a chance for the two rappers to make amends after feuding back in 2023.

In other news, Ice Spice recently made her big-screen debut in Spike Lee's newest film, Highest 2 Lowest. The film also starred Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky.