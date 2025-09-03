Shaboozey has become one of the most in-demand artists with crossover appeal over the last year or so. Some of that has to do with his work on Beyonce's full foray into his genre on COWBOY CARTER. Rappers, namely BigXthaPlug, have called on him to bring some country twang to their records.

However, it seems he possesses crossover appeal in the dating scene as well. That's because he's seemingly bagged SZA thanks to some detective work by fans online. The Shade Room gathered several tweets from users in which they pointed out how the SOS singer is allegedly in Shaboozey's newest Instagram dump.

Uploaded yesterday, the "Good News" singer captioned a random series of images with "Goodbye Horses." It appears he was doing his best to allegedly sneak SZA into his carousel as the second to last file is a short video of her.

We don't know for sure though as the woman's back is turned towards the camera. But fans noticed that the outfits were incredibly similar to images both in his photo dump and the ones on X. Some aren't buying into the rumors right away, stating that they could just be working on music or shooting a video.

SZA Grand National Tour

"But why do we always assume dating [loudly crying emoji like people can’t connect in other areas. They’re literally both musicians.. it could be anything," one user writes. However, there a lot of people shipping them as well.

"I love that for him absolutely sza they are so chocolate together love it." "Solana, please don’t run this one away [laughing emoji]." "I’m so READY to be a HUSBAND and FATHER [green heart emoji wedding ring emoji]."

Either artist has yet to confirm the speculation, but it sounds like folks are ready for them to announce it ASAP.

In other news, SZA recently wrapped up her contributions to Kendrick Lamar's Grand National tour. She did so in Sweden on August 9 and posted a thoughtful and thankful message to the crew and Lamar for providing this opportunity.

"This tour was the craziest most once in a lifetime experience I've ever had. Like all my childhood thoughts in one bang.. WHAT WAS THAT? Lmao not a lotta words.. thank you to every single person involved that made this happen. Especially @kendricklamar [praying hands emoji]."