Shaboozey Sparks SZA Dating Rumors After Allegedly Sneaking Her Into His Photo Dump

BY Zachary Horvath 612 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sza
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA accepts the award for best R&B Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images Shaboozey arrives on the red carpet before the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 8, 2025. © Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
SZA has been romantically linked to Drake and an ex-fiancé of 11 years total. Shaboozey was connected to Emily Ratajkowski in 2024.

Shaboozey has become one of the most in-demand artists with crossover appeal over the last year or so. Some of that has to do with his work on Beyonce's full foray into his genre on COWBOY CARTER. Rappers, namely BigXthaPlug, have called on him to bring some country twang to their records.

However, it seems he possesses crossover appeal in the dating scene as well. That's because he's seemingly bagged SZA thanks to some detective work by fans online. The Shade Room gathered several tweets from users in which they pointed out how the SOS singer is allegedly in Shaboozey's newest Instagram dump.

Uploaded yesterday, the "Good News" singer captioned a random series of images with "Goodbye Horses." It appears he was doing his best to allegedly sneak SZA into his carousel as the second to last file is a short video of her.

We don't know for sure though as the woman's back is turned towards the camera. But fans noticed that the outfits were incredibly similar to images both in his photo dump and the ones on X. Some aren't buying into the rumors right away, stating that they could just be working on music or shooting a video.

Read More: Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained

SZA Grand National Tour

"But why do we always assume dating [loudly crying emoji like people can’t connect in other areas. They’re literally both musicians.. it could be anything," one user writes. However, there a lot of people shipping them as well.

"I love that for him absolutely sza they are so chocolate together love it." "Solana, please don’t run this one away [laughing emoji]." "I’m so READY to be a HUSBAND and FATHER [green heart emoji wedding ring emoji]."

Either artist has yet to confirm the speculation, but it sounds like folks are ready for them to announce it ASAP.

In other news, SZA recently wrapped up her contributions to Kendrick Lamar's Grand National tour. She did so in Sweden on August 9 and posted a thoughtful and thankful message to the crew and Lamar for providing this opportunity.

"This tour was the craziest most once in a lifetime experience I've ever had. Like all my childhood thoughts in one bang.. WHAT WAS THAT? Lmao not a lotta words.. thank you to every single person involved that made this happen. Especially @kendricklamar [praying hands emoji]."

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.8K
SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar Last Grand National Tour Hip Hop News Music SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar & Their Teams After Closing Her Last "Grand National" Tour Shows 2.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.4K
The Mark Hotel: 2022 Met Gala Departures Music SZA Stuns In Paris Wearing See-Through Pink Dress 6.9K
Comments 0