Bronny James Wholesomely Celebrates Parker Whitfield's 21st Birthday

Things are still going swimmingly for Bronny James and Parker Whitfield as the young couple was spotted celebrating the latter's birthday. As caught by TMZ Sports, he shared a sweet picture and message to his Instagram Story to commemorate the evening. "Happy bday to my everything [three pink heart emojis four blowing kiss emojis]," he captioned the post.
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are cheesing ear to ear and there's a pretty cake to boot. This is a big one for the latter as she's now 21 years old. For those wondering, the USC alum is 20 and turning 21 on October 6.
This celebration comes just a few weeks after going out for their one-year anniversary dinner. "Anniversary dinner! [kissing emoji]," Bronny captioned the post at the time. Parker also marked the moment with heart emojis on her story.
They appeared to be on a tropical vacation of some sort for it as well as they shared a picture of them in matching swimwear. Overall, they are a very lovey couple and seem to stay out the public eye for the most part. We continue to wish them the best as they grow together and support each other in their life goals.
Bronny James & Parker Whitfield
Of course, Bronny is following in his father LeBron's footsteps by becoming a valuable player in the NBA. He's heading into his second campaign which will hopefully lead to more minutes with the Lakers. As for Parker Whitfield, she's in school at Spelman College in Georgia.
For those wondering, she is the daughter of actors Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.
Bronny and Parker really ramped up dating rumors after spending time together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former was there supporting his pops and Team USA Basketball in their quest for the gold medal.
After some hand holding, they eventually confirmed their romance shortly after the Olympic games concluded. Specifically, it was Parker who ended the speculation by shouting out Bronny on National Boyfriend Day.