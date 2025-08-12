Bronny James & Parker Whitfield Celebrate Their First Anniversary With Sweet Selfies

BY Caroline Fisher 540 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bronny James Parker Whitfield Anniversary Relationship News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield made their relationship Instagram official last year amid rampant dating rumors.

It looks like Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are happier than ever as they celebrate their first anniversary together. Yesterday, the young athlete took to Instagram to share a sweet mirror selfie, which shows him kissing her cheek. "Anniversary dinner! [kissing emoji]," he captioned the post, which Whitfield proceeded to share on her own Instagram story, adding a series of heart emojis. They sported matching pink outfits for their date night, which appeared to take place during a recent vacation. Whitfield also shared a photo of them wearing what look like matching swimsuits.

This is far from the first time the two of them have shown each other love online. Earlier this month, for example, Whitfield hopped on social media to share a photo dump from a tropical getaway. “Muy Bonita,” James commented, prompting her to reply, “Okay bilingual bae.”

Back in July, she posted another series of photos of her summer so far. "My girlfriend!," James announced in her comments section, which she responded to by saying, "hi babe!!"

Read More: Bronny James Dishes Slick Comeback After Heckler Compares Him To LeBron James

Who Is Bronny James' Girlfriend?

James and Whitfield were first romantically linked last year, when they were spotted enjoying the 2024 Paris Olympics together. They held hands in the street, and shortly after, made their relationship official. In honor of National Boyfriend Day last October, Whitfield posted a photo of them at Disneyland together. “I love you!” she captioned the post, which James later shared. “I love you babyyyyy," he commented.

Reportedly, the lovebirds went to high school together. Whitfield, the daughter of actors Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, is a student at Spelman College. James is pursuing his basketball career alongside his father, LeBron, after spending one year at University of Southern California.

Fans are here for the happy couple's wholesome romance, and sounding off in The Shade Room Teens comments section. "Love to see legacy kids date other legacy kids ❤️," one commenter writes. "If you know her parents you know this is a great match for him. 😍😍😍😍 Good job Bronny!" another says.

Read More: LeBron & Bronny James Finally Address Allegations From Car Crash Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles Lakers Media Day Sports Parker Whitfield Confirms Bronny James Dating Rumors With Sweet National Boyfriend Day Post 7.0K
2024 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers Relationships Bronny James Thirsts Over Parker Whitfield With Flirtatious IG Comment 4.3K
Black Music Honors 2019 Pop Culture Tiny Asks Followers To Help Raise Money For Trey Songz' Imprisoned Bodyguard 1.7K
Melanie D Jewelry Launch Event TV Sheree Whitfield Net Worth 2023: What Is The “RHOA” Star Worth? 7.1K
Comments 0