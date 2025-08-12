It looks like Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are happier than ever as they celebrate their first anniversary together. Yesterday, the young athlete took to Instagram to share a sweet mirror selfie, which shows him kissing her cheek. "Anniversary dinner! [kissing emoji]," he captioned the post, which Whitfield proceeded to share on her own Instagram story, adding a series of heart emojis. They sported matching pink outfits for their date night, which appeared to take place during a recent vacation. Whitfield also shared a photo of them wearing what look like matching swimsuits.

This is far from the first time the two of them have shown each other love online. Earlier this month, for example, Whitfield hopped on social media to share a photo dump from a tropical getaway. “Muy Bonita,” James commented, prompting her to reply, “Okay bilingual bae.”

Back in July, she posted another series of photos of her summer so far. "My girlfriend!," James announced in her comments section, which she responded to by saying, "hi babe!!"

Who Is Bronny James' Girlfriend?

James and Whitfield were first romantically linked last year, when they were spotted enjoying the 2024 Paris Olympics together. They held hands in the street, and shortly after, made their relationship official. In honor of National Boyfriend Day last October, Whitfield posted a photo of them at Disneyland together. “I love you!” she captioned the post, which James later shared. “I love you babyyyyy," he commented.

Reportedly, the lovebirds went to high school together. Whitfield, the daughter of actors Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, is a student at Spelman College. James is pursuing his basketball career alongside his father, LeBron, after spending one year at University of Southern California.