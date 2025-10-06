Parker Whitfield Pens Heartfelt Message To Bronny James On His 21st Birthday

BY Cole Blake 178 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Parker Whitfield, Bronny James
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Bronny James and Parker Whitfield attend HBO's Task LA Screening and Panel in partnership with KCRW and The Ringer at Vidiots on September 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for HBO)
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have known each other since they attended high school together in Southern California.

Parker Whitfield posted a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Bronny James' 21st birthday on social media on Monday morning. In doing so, she shared a picture of the two of them from August 2024. “My babe’s birthday today!!! xoxo 21!!" she wrote. Bronny reposted the message and added: “Thank ya baby."

Bronny's mother, Savannah, also paid tribute to her son in an Instagram post of her own. “My first born baby is 21 today,” Savannah captioned a series of pictures of Bronny from throughout the years. “This could have gone go 1 of 2 ways…. But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today. I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!! I love you beyond measure #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!”

Read More: LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest About Marriage With Savannah

Bronny James & Parker Whitfield Relationship
Parker Whitfield IG
Image via Instagram

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have known each other since they attended high school together in Southern California. They were first spotted publically together at the Paris Olympics, last year. While Bronny currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, Whitfield is studying at Spelman College in Atlanta, according to People.

Ahead of the start of the regular season, Bronny and his Lakers teammates have been competing in the preseason. On Friday, he made his debut against the Phoenix Suns, shooting just 1-for-12 from the field. Afterward, head coach JJ Reddick praised his development over the offseason.

"He is so much more comfortable and confident as a player," Redick said of the 21-year-old, as caught by ESPN. "Skill-wise, read-wise, all of those things have improved, but there's a big difference between improving those things in individual workouts and small group settings and doing it 5-on-5. ... He's a totally different player than he was a year ago. I thought the stuff that he did down in the G League last year was huge for him in developing a comfort level in playing at this level."

Read More: LeBron James Finally Breaks His Silence On Drake After Taking Kendrick Lamar's Side

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles Lakers Media Day Sports Parker Whitfield Confirms Bronny James Dating Rumors With Sweet National Boyfriend Day Post 7.1K
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks Sports Bronny James Wholesomely Celebrates Parker Whitfield's 21st Birthday 2.2K
Bronny James Parker Whitfield Anniversary Relationship News Sports Bronny James & Parker Whitfield Celebrate Their First Anniversary With Sweet Selfies 2.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.8K
Comments 0