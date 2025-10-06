Parker Whitfield posted a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Bronny James' 21st birthday on social media on Monday morning. In doing so, she shared a picture of the two of them from August 2024. “My babe’s birthday today!!! xoxo 21!!" she wrote. Bronny reposted the message and added: “Thank ya baby."

Bronny's mother, Savannah, also paid tribute to her son in an Instagram post of her own. “My first born baby is 21 today,” Savannah captioned a series of pictures of Bronny from throughout the years. “This could have gone go 1 of 2 ways…. But I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today. I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace and an abundance of love!! Happiest Birthday @bronny!!! I love you beyond measure #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!”

Bronny James & Parker Whitfield Relationship

Image via Instagram

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have known each other since they attended high school together in Southern California. They were first spotted publically together at the Paris Olympics, last year. While Bronny currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, Whitfield is studying at Spelman College in Atlanta, according to People.

Ahead of the start of the regular season, Bronny and his Lakers teammates have been competing in the preseason. On Friday, he made his debut against the Phoenix Suns, shooting just 1-for-12 from the field. Afterward, head coach JJ Reddick praised his development over the offseason.