PSY, the South Korean singer behind the 2012 global hit, "Gangnam Style," is reportedly under police investigation for allegedly using proxies to illegally obtain prescription drugs, according to The New York Post. Authorities accuse him of having other people pick up prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox on his behalf for the last three years.

South Korea operates under the Medical Services Act, which only allows immediate family members or caregivers to pick up prescriptions for others.

The drama began when someone tipped off authorities as to what was going on. In the time since, police have seized medical records from the hospital administering the prescriptions and arrested the doctor for his alleged involvement. For his part, he denied any wrongdoing.

As for PSY, his agency, P Nation, put out a statement revealing that he has been “diagnosed with a chronic sleeping disorder” and his use of the medications was “in accordance with his medical team’s prescription." The statement continued: “His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage. There was no proxy prescribing [but] there were instances in which a third party picked up the sleeping medication on his behalf."

PSY also put out a separate apology, caught by The Korea Biomedical Review, in which he described his actions as “a clear mistake and negligence."

Who Is PSY?

PSY dropped "Gangnam Style" back in 2012. It quickly became a viral sensation, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. At the time, that marked the highest-charting song by a South Korean artist. The music video also became the most-viewed on YouTube at the time, surpassing Justin Bieber's "Baby." It was eventually overtaken by "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa in 2017.