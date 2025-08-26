Boi-1da Gets Clowned After Asking Kendrick Lamar Fans What They Listen To For A "Vibe"

Boi-1da has been one of hip-hop's most consistently high-quality producers for years. He's also a close friend and collaborator of Drake, pretty much since day one. In a recent series of tweets, he decided to troll Kendrick Lamar fans.

"What do n****s that hate Drake listen to when tings are around?" he asked in his first post. "Lmaoooo what do n****s on the other side play when they’re trying to have a vibe I’m curious?" he asked again in a follow-up. Of course, the "other side" refers to Lamar fans, given Boi-1da's own affiliation with Drake. The replies did not hesitate to make fun of him.

"Kendrick put yo bum a** out of a job my n***a real talk," wrote a top comment. "Meet The Grahams," said a second user. "Every woman would evacuate the function," Boi-1da responded. "Not your weak a** production n***a," replied a third. User @hiiipowers, known for providing news on Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment, posted a photo of Lamar and Boi-1da in the studio together, simply asking "this you?"

Boi-1da co-produced "N95," from Lamar's 2022 comeback album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He also co-produced "The Blacker The Berry," from 2015's To Pimp A Butterfly.

Boi-1da Drake Songs

In addition to pointing out the "vibe" tracks in Lamar's discography, the replies also cited dozens of other rappers and R&B singers that also fit that criteria. Some of the names listed included The Weeknd, 6LACK, SZA, and many others.

Boi-1da sent out several more follow-up tweets, saying that the replies to his initial question will be giving him "laughs for weeks." He also claimed to be "genuinely curious" about their tastes. In response to the latter tweet, someone provided a screenshot of Boi-1da giving Mustard props for the "Not Like Us" beat.