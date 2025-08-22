Lecrae has returned with his tenth studio album, Reconstruction, sharing the 19-track project for fans on Friday through Reach Records. It marks his first full-length release in three years. For the new effort, he teamed up with T.I., Killer Mike, Jon Bellion, and more artists for features on the tracklist. He previously previewed the new music for fans at a Reconstruction Listening Experience event in his hometown of Atlanta. Lecrae worked alongside the nonprofit, City Takers, to do so, according to The Christian Beat.

Fans on Reddit appear to already be loving the new album. "I think it's great off of first listen. He has a lot to say and it's a super lyrically dense album I'm gonna have to relisten to. The production ain't anything crazy but it's solid enough. But overall it's good to get an album where it's actually saying something throughout without too many throwaway or filler," one user wrote. Another praised the features. "Killer Mike and TI’s verses are highlights," they noted.

Fans will be able to watch Lecrae perform the new music live during his Reconstruction World Tour, which kicks off next month. He has lined up shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more cities across the United States, as well as dates abroad in Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, and more countries.

Lecrae - "Reconstruction"

