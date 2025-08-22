Lecrae Teams Up With T.I., Killer Mike, And More On New Album "Reconstruction"

BY Cole Blake 31 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lecrae Reconstruction Lecrae Reconstruction
Lecrae will be embarking on a world tour in promotion of his new album, "Reconstruction," beginning with a show in Zimbabwe next month.

Lecrae has returned with his tenth studio album, Reconstruction, sharing the 19-track project for fans on Friday through Reach Records. It marks his first full-length release in three years. For the new effort, he teamed up with T.I., Killer Mike, Jon Bellion, and more artists for features on the tracklist. He previously previewed the new music for fans at a Reconstruction Listening Experience event in his hometown of Atlanta. Lecrae worked alongside the nonprofit, City Takers, to do so, according to The Christian Beat.

Fans on Reddit appear to already be loving the new album. "I think it's great off of first listen. He has a lot to say and it's a super lyrically dense album I'm gonna have to relisten to. The production ain't anything crazy but it's solid enough. But overall it's good to get an album where it's actually saying something throughout without too many throwaway or filler," one user wrote. Another praised the features. "Killer Mike and TI’s verses are highlights," they noted.

Fans will be able to watch Lecrae perform the new music live during his Reconstruction World Tour, which kicks off next month. He has lined up shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more cities across the United States, as well as dates abroad in Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa, and more countries.

Read More: Lecrae Drops Smooth New Single "Lift Me Up" With BEAM

Lecrae - "Reconstruction"

Tracklist:

  1. Reconstruction
  2. My Story
  3. Tell No Lie
  4. Brick for Brick
  5. Bless You
  6. LIFE
  7. Die For The Party
  8. Headphones
  9. There For You
  10. H2O
  11. Holidaze
  12. Pray For Me
  13. Too Much
  14. Mad At Today
  15. Politickin
  16. Better Sober
  17. Cross The Ocean
  18. Erase Me
  19. Still Here

Read More: Lecrae & Miles Minnick Enlists West Coast's Finest For Anticipated Album, "Get Well Soon"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.7K
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down" 11.4K
583d525ba66ec2eb53553f7e81b41a42.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Killer Mike Examines His Faith On "Songs For Sinners & Saints" Album 1.7K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.4K
Comments 0