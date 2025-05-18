Lecrae & Miles Minnick Enlists West Coast's Finest For Anticipated Album, "Get Well Soon"

Miles Minnick has made a big impression on 2025 craving out his path to success with Lecrae along for the ride. The new duo has built excitement for the anticipated mixtape, Get Well Soon, with lead-up tracks “The Method,” “Heaven Sent,” and “On Time.” Fans have been excited for the collaboration since the duo premiered the first track at Rolling Loud Los Angeles in March.

Get Well Soon includes a star-studded guest list. The seven-song project enlists the support of West Coast legends E-40, YeloHill, DJ Mal-Ski, Tommy Zuko, and CJ Emulou. Each track leans into a different shade of healing, confronting personal trials while channeling hope through rhythm and rhyme.

Lecrae and Miles chose immersion over algorithms, tapping into the hearts of their supporters with hands-on engagement. They launched a citywide scavenger hunt to reveal the tracklist, transforming fans into participants rather than passive listeners. The music is setting the tone for a faith-driven takeover at a space not always known for gospel-centric messages.

As Lecrae’s popularity has been well-established, Miles Minnick’s stock rose in late 2024 with his undeniable tracks “Glo Nation” and “Undo.” His buzz comes from collaborations with popular West Coast acts such as IAMSU! and 310Babii.

Lecrae and Miles have made uplifting the next generation central to their careers. They’re not chasing trends—they’re building legacy. The tape sounds like prayer set to 808s, delivering gospel messages without losing its bite. Together, they merge ministry with melody, faith with ferocity.

“Get Well Soon” - Lecrae & Miles Minnick

Official Tracklist

1. The Antidote (ft. DJ Mal-Ski)

2. On Time

3. The Method (ft. E-40)

4. Graced Up

5. GANG (ft. YeloHill, Tommy Zuko & CJ Emulous)

6. Ice Out My Life