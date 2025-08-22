News
Mixtapes
Lecrae Teams Up With T.I., Killer Mike, And More On New Album "Reconstruction"
Lecrae will be embarking on a world tour in promotion of his new album, "Reconstruction," beginning with a show in Zimbabwe next month.
By
Cole Blake
August 22, 2025
