Jaylen Brown's Dad Arrested For Attempted Murder After Alleged Stabbing

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a free throw in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The victim of Jaylen Brown's father's alleged stabbing, Cross Tupuola, remains in critical condition at the ICU.

The father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, Quenton Marselles Brown, was arrested for attempted murder in connection to a stabbing that allegedly occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. According to TMZ, Marselles allegedly attacked a youth football coach during parking lot dispute. The Las Vegas Metro Police are still investigating the incident.

The police report reveals that the victim's girlfriend told authorities that Marselles hit their vehicle with the door of a Lincoln Navigator as he got out of the passenger side. She further alleged that he called the victim, Cross Tupuola, a "b*tch ass" as he inspected the damage. As an arguement ensued, Marselles allegedly stabbed him several times in the abdomen.

The report stars that Tupuola suffered "stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair." He remains in critical condition at the ICU.

When police eventually caught Marselles, he had a broken toe, scraped knees and an abrasion on his right cheek. Authorities were unable to recover the weapon.

Who Is Jaylen Brown's Father?
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

TMZ reports that Jaylen Brown doesn't have a close relationship with his father. He has yet to comment on the arrest. The outlet says that Marselles previously spoke about his son's success in the NBA back in 2016. "I am extremely proud of both my sons. I am especially proud of Jaylen. He is an extraordinary athlete and very smart," he said at the time.

That same year, the Boston Celtics drafted Brown with the 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft. He's since gone on to make four NBA All-Star teams and win the NBA Finals in 2024.

