Jaylen Brown's father, Marselles Brown, is claiming he acted in self-defense during the parking lot dispute in Las Vegas that landed him in jail on Wednesday. His lawyer, Arnold Weinstock, told News3LV that Marselles was only trying to protect himself after the victim, Cross Tupuola, allegedly pistol-whipped him.

"Everything I know, and I've known Mr. Brown for quite some time, I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck," Weinstock told a reporter for the outlet, as caught by TMZ.

Authorities did not mention Tupuola having a gun in the police report. Instead, it alleges that the victim's girlfriend told authorities that Marselles hit their vehicle with the door of a car as he got out of the passenger side. This apparently led to an argument in which Marselles called Tupuola a "b*tch ass" as he inspected the damage. As the situation escalated, Marselles allegedly stabbed him several times in the abdomen.

The report also states that Tupuola ended up suffering "stab wounds in the upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound on his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels, and a broken right rib that may require surgery to repair."

Why Was Jaylen Brown's Dad Arrested?

When police eventually caught up with Marselles Brown, he wasn't without injuries of his own. He had a broken toe, scraped knees, and an abrasion on his right cheek. They charged him with attempted murder. Appearing in court, this week, he was in a wheelchair. Weinstock remains confident that his client will be able to post bond, which the judge set at $300K. "Hopefully he should be out in the next day or two," Weinstock said.