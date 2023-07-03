Marcus Smart says that he, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown are “brothers for life,” after the Boston Celtics traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. Smart was asked about a rumored feud between himself and Brown on Sunday. Brown has yet to address Smart’s departure on social media.

“I actually want to clear up something I’ve seen online that it was going around that because JB didn’t post something about me like JT did, that we had beef,” Smart said. “Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life. (When) My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that I and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody with the Celtics.”

Marcus Smart & Jaylen Brown On The Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 25: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics low-five during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on November 25, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Smart also spoke in more detail about his departure from the Celtics. He revealed that the trade came as a complete surprise to him. “I went to the gym next day to get my stuff, talked to Brad (Stevens) and Joe (Mazzulla),” Smart told CLNS Media. “It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me and we were good. I understand the business side of it, I’ve always been like that. I’m the first one to tell anyone, you can’t mix personal with business, it just doesn’t mix. I understand it’s a business. For me, it’s just the courtesy.”

The Celtics acquired Smart with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. In the time since, he had become one of their longest-tenured players and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

