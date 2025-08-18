Scarface, one of the most influential rap legends in Southern Hip Hop, has grown tired of the music business. While speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, Face shared he is “very bitter” with the music game after being asked about music sampling.

“I don’t care,” Face tells Shannon Sharpe after being asked if he has to hear the song sampling his music before he approves it. “I don’t care about nothing that gots anything to do with the music game anymore. Very bitter about it.”

Shocked by the response, Shannon proceeds to inquire why Scarface is very bitter with the music business. Face would reveal that contracts have to do with his uninterest in the music business. “Why are you so bitter about it?” asked Sharpe. “You feel like you were wronged… Takin’ advantage of?”

Scarface Hates The Music Business

Scarface explained: “The music industry within itself is wrong. If you look at… I would like to compare contracts. I would like to compare a Beastie Boys contract to a Geto Boys contract. I’d like to see a Maze’s contract as opposed to a Van Halen contract. I know it’s a big, big, difference between the pay scales in those contracts. So I don’t care what they do with it.”

Scarface comments about contracts arrive in the midst of Drake and Universal Music Group headed to federal court over contract disputes. Drake is suing Universal Music Group, claiming it defamed him by promoting Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us."

Others topics in Scarface's talk with Shannon revealed that that Jay-Z and DJ Khaled “threw the rapper a lifeline” during his battle with COVID-19 and kidney failure. The "Smile" hitmaker credited their behind-the-scenes support for helping him through the health crisis. He expressed deep gratitude for their generosity and unwavering friendship during a vulnerable period.