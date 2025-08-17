Zillionaire Doe is stepping firmly into the spotlight of Texas rap with Mr. 14 Months, his second mixtape since inking with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Living up to the title, the 14-track project carries the weight of survival and self-belief, serving as both a testament to resilience and a declaration of arrival.

The mixtape threads Dallas grit with nationwide ambition. Lil Dann joins him on the reflective “Jail Calls,” Montana 700 brings raw urgency to “Texas Boyz,” and Gotti himself co-signs the effort with a commanding feature on “Back to the South.” The latter’s remix video pays homage to Lil Wayne and Birdman’s Stuntin’ Like My Daddy visual, while highlighting a new wave of Dallas talent through cameos from Hustleman Quise and HeadHuncho Amir.

Doe's rise has faced significant challenges. As he prepared for his release, he reflected on the hardships in his neighborhood, including police raids that impacted his community and his reputation. Though not directly involved, the ATF's "Operation Blue Laces" in nearby Wheatley Place heightened the tension around his story, lending greater authenticity to his music.

The rapper’s message on release day struck a defiant yet emotional chord. “Free Da Prince… I hate the person who believed in me and told me I would have overnight success ain’t here to celebrate these moments,” he wrote, saluting the fans who stayed loyal “even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

With Mr. 14 Months, Doe solidifies his role in the emerging “New Dallas” wave—a generation reshaping the city’s voice in hip-hop. Equal parts street memoir and industry calling card, the mixtape positions him as a figure carrying regional pride into the national conversation, balancing hard-earned scars with momentum under CMG’s banner.

Mr. 14 Months - Zillionaire Doe

Official Tracklist