Montana 700 has gained widespread popularity for his hustler’s mentality and his authenticity as one of the faces of the New Dallas movement. He begins that legacy with his latest album, The Greatest of All Traps.

The album delivers a lean, emotionally charged body of work that reinforces Montana’s growing influence within Southern hip-hop. It is a follow-up to the rising star’s previous album, 700 Reasons.

The album features standout collaborations with YFN Lucci on “Loyalty Is Real” and Zillionaire Doe on “Real Pain.” Both tracks amplify Montana’s central themes—loyalty, loss, and ambition—anchored by lyrics that don’t rely on excess. Lucci brings melodic edge to “Loyalty Is Real,” while Doe’s verse on “Real Pain” deepens the album’s emotional texture. Together, they help Montana shape a cohesive narrative rooted in struggle and perseverance.

The Greatest of All Traps is more about Montana’s personal growth, while 700 Reasons introduced him as a key figure in Dallas’s rising rap scene through co-signed collaborations. That release featured appearances from BigXthaPlug, Tee Grizzley, Hunxho, and Peezy, and earned praise for its blend of classic Southern grit and new-school hunger. Tracks like “Count a Hunnit” even drew praise from Jeezy, validating Montana’s impact beyond local circles.

What sets The Greatest of All Traps apart isn’t its scale, but its clarity. Montana’s verses feel measured yet raw, and the minimalist production highlights his direct approach.

Operating primarily outside the algorithm-driven mainstream, Montana 700 leans on regional loyalty and street-level resonance. His music reflects the terrain that shaped him, making each bar a reflection of lived experience.

The Greatest of All Traps may not chase viral fame, but it earns its place through conviction.

