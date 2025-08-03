Montana 700 Unleashes Grit and Ambition on “The Greatest of All Traps”

Montana 700 signed a deal with 300 Entertainment in February 2025. He is one of the driving forces in the New Dallas movement

Montana 700 has gained widespread popularity for his hustler’s mentality and his authenticity as one of the faces of the New Dallas movement. He begins that legacy with his latest album, The Greatest of All Traps

The album delivers a lean, emotionally charged body of work that reinforces Montana’s growing influence within Southern hip-hop. It is a follow-up to the rising star’s previous album, 700 Reasons.

The album features standout collaborations with YFN Lucci on “Loyalty Is Real” and Zillionaire Doe on “Real Pain.” Both tracks amplify Montana’s central themes—loyalty, loss, and ambition—anchored by lyrics that don’t rely on excess. Lucci brings melodic edge to “Loyalty Is Real,” while Doe’s verse on “Real Pain” deepens the album’s emotional texture. Together, they help Montana shape a cohesive narrative rooted in struggle and perseverance.

The Greatest of All Traps is more about Montana’s personal growth, while 700 Reasons introduced him as a key figure in Dallas’s rising rap scene through co-signed collaborations. That release featured appearances from BigXthaPlug, Tee Grizzley, Hunxho, and Peezy, and earned praise for its blend of classic Southern grit and new-school hunger. Tracks like “Count a Hunnit” even drew praise from Jeezy, validating Montana’s impact beyond local circles.

What sets The Greatest of All Traps apart isn’t its scale, but its clarity. Montana’s verses feel measured yet raw, and the minimalist production highlights his direct approach.

Operating primarily outside the algorithm-driven mainstream, Montana 700 leans on regional loyalty and street-level resonance. His music reflects the terrain that shaped him, making each bar a reflection of lived experience.

The Greatest of All Traps may not chase viral fame, but it earns its place through conviction.

The Greatest Of All Traps - Montana 700

Official Tracklist

  1. Intro
  2. Boosie Flow
  3. Camp Wisdom Baby
  4. Loyalty Is Real ft. YFN Lucci
  5. White Ones
  6. 8 Months In
  7. Getting Off
  8. Trap Ain’t Dead
  9. On The Road
  10. 5AM In Miami ft. Loe Shimmy
  11. Dirty Game
  12. Rap & Trap
  13. Whole Cliff
  14. Pray ft. Kocky Ka
  15. Chains On
  16. Real Pain ft. Zillionaire Doe

