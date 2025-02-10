Montana 700 Gives Us "700 Reasons" To Love His New Mixtape

Montana 700 brings a commanding presence to every track, blending the raw energy of Texas rap with the legacy of the Dirty South. The 25-year-old Dallas native returns with 700 Reasons, a mixtape packed with high-energy hustler anthems and sharp lyricism. Featuring guest appearances from BigXThaPlug, Tee Grizzley, Hunxho, Peezy, and longtime collaborator Zillionaire Doe.

Montana’s charisma fuels the project, reviving the spirit of early Cash Money, No Limit, and Grand Hustle while carving out his own lane. The mixtape includes his breakout local hit Count A Hunnit, which flips Jeezy’s And Then What and even caught the rap veteran’s attention. Another standout is Million Dollar Run, featuring Detroit’s Peezy, built on Mannie Fresh’s legendary instrumental from Big Tymers’ Still Fly. Backed by producers like Chopsquad DJ, ZiggyMadeIt, and Fuelz—who crafted his recent single Brinks Truck—Montana delivers a hard-hitting sound laced with booming 808s, rolling pianos, and triumphant horn stabs. His lyrics paint a vivid picture of the hustle, capturing the highs, lows, and relentless drive to make it out.

Since its release last summer, Pipeline has racked up millions of streams, earning Montana the nickname “Mr. Pipeline.” The track’s hypnotic keys and ominous horns underscore his gritty bars about dominating the streets. “I supply the whole city, I’m the pipeline / Get a thousand to your door at the right time,” he raps with confidence. BigXThaPlug jumps in with his signature baritone, flexing about his high-end wardrobe while keeping the energy sharp: “I done spent thousands on these shirts, and I don’t even keep ‘em on.”

700 Reasons - Montana 700

Official Tracklist