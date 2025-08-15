FERG Delivers A Freewheeling Performance On "Bike Air Anthem"

One of FERG's skills is creating hype anthems for workouts and sporting events. He's got another one on his hands this weekend with "Bike Air Anthem." It's one of his shorter ones, clocking in at just 1:27. But it does leave an impact with his commanding and booming delivery.
The synthy beat adds to the stadium-like presence this single possesses as well, and it gives FERG a perfect setting to get expressive. His elongated and angry pronunciations of words make for an engaging performance and one that makes you want to rap along.
This is a partial collaboration with pro BMX star Nigel Sylvester as the cycle athlete has a sneaker collaboration with Nike. Together, they created the Bike Air collection. Nigel made history with the brand in 2018, being the first BMX athlete to rework the iconic Air Jordan 1s.
He signed on with Nike in 2021 and over time, his brand and name have grown exponentially. One way it has is through his friendship with FERG (FKA A$AP Ferg). They have collaborated on numerous occasions before "Bike Air Anthem" and this is their latest joint effort.
It's unclear if this leading to anything bigger, but for what it is it works and then some. In a press release, "Bike Air Anthem" is about bringing together "Ferg’s signature style with the motion and rhythm of Nigel’s world, creating a sound that lives at the intersection of music, sport, and street culture."
It does that very well and we hope that their friendship continues for many more years to come. You can check out the single now below or on your favorite streaming platforms.