FERG Delivers A Freewheeling Performance On "Bike Air Anthem"

BY Zachary Horvath 155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ferg ferg
FERG (FKA A$AP Ferg) is back to express his love for the sport of BMX with his new and energetic loosie, "Bike Air Anthem."

One of FERG's skills is creating hype anthems for workouts and sporting events. He's got another one on his hands this weekend with "Bike Air Anthem." It's one of his shorter ones, clocking in at just 1:27. But it does leave an impact with his commanding and booming delivery.

The synthy beat adds to the stadium-like presence this single possesses as well, and it gives FERG a perfect setting to get expressive. His elongated and angry pronunciations of words make for an engaging performance and one that makes you want to rap along.

This is a partial collaboration with pro BMX star Nigel Sylvester as the cycle athlete has a sneaker collaboration with Nike. Together, they created the Bike Air collection. Nigel made history with the brand in 2018, being the first BMX athlete to rework the iconic Air Jordan 1s.

He signed on with Nike in 2021 and over time, his brand and name have grown exponentially. One way it has is through his friendship with FERG (FKA A$AP Ferg). They have collaborated on numerous occasions before "Bike Air Anthem" and this is their latest joint effort.

It's unclear if this leading to anything bigger, but for what it is it works and then some. In a press release, "Bike Air Anthem" is about bringing together "Ferg’s signature style with the motion and rhythm of Nigel’s world, creating a sound that lives at the intersection of music, sport, and street culture."

It does that very well and we hope that their friendship continues for many more years to come. You can check out the single now below or on your favorite streaming platforms.

Read More: Soft White Summer: Coke Rap’s 2025 Resurgence

FERG "Bike Air Anthem"

Read More: NBA Youngboy Albums, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of First-Week Sale

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
AOL Build Presents: "VICE Autobiographies" Sneakers Air Jordan 4 x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" Gets A First Look 1432
Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-Firewood-Orange-HF4340-800-1 Sneakers New Photos Surface Of The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 OG “Bike Air” 706
Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Bike-Air-Firewood-Orange-HF4340-800-Release-Info Sneakers In-Hand Look At Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 OG “Bike Air” 13.2K
Gf7beX5W8AA9DC4 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 OG "Bike Air" Collaboration With Nigel Sylvester On-Foot Look 11.3K
Comments 0