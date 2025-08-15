News
FERG Delivers A Freewheeling Performance On "Bike Air Anthem"
FERG (FKA A$AP Ferg) is back to express his love for the sport of BMX with his new and energetic loosie, "Bike Air Anthem."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 15, 2025