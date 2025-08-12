Tour Partners Domani & K CAMP Team Up For Ballad "I Want You"

Domani and K CAMP have their sights set on certain prospects and they are shooting their shots on "I Want You." It's the former's single and it marks the duo's first ever collaboration together. Fittingly, it's out just days before the two Atlanta-based artists hit the road for the KISS 6 tour.
That would be the "Comfortable" singer and rapper's trek, which will support his sixth project in the KISS series. The United States run begins this Thursday, August 14, one day before K CAMP drops the tape. Domani, the second oldest son of T.I. (24) is one of two openers, sharing the stage with Fresco Trey.
But as for the single "I Want You," this will assuredly be a great vibe for K CAMP and Domani to whip out maybe at the end of their shows. Over a steady and sensual rhythm, the multi-talents spit game at the women they are pursuing, and it seems like they are portraying themselves as players.
On the simple and straightforward chorus, K CAMP croons, "I want you / Come with me / F*ck your ex."
Domani gets to chop it up with this girl at a house party that he claims he threw just for her (or maybe not). Either way, it gives him an opening to try and see what type of timing she's on. It sounds like the conversation went well, but it ends on a bit of cliff hanger.
Overall, it's a strong R&B/ pop rap cut and one that should be a hit with concertgoers. Those looking to attend, you have from August 14 to September 28 to see them in person. Click the link here to see where you can go to watch them tear it up.
Read More: The 7 Best Hip Hop x Air Jordan 4 Collabs
Domani & K CAMP "I Want You"
Read More: Soulja Boy’s Rap Sheet: Lawsuits & Arrests