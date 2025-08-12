Tour Partners Domani & K CAMP Team Up For Ballad "I Want You"

T.I.'s son Domani has been putting in work for years and it's been paying off as the multi-talent is getting ready to tour with K Camp.

Overall, it's a strong R&B/ pop rap cut and one that should be a hit with concertgoers. Those looking to attend, you have from August 14 to September 28 to see them in person. Click the link here to see where you can go to watch them tear it up.

Domani gets to chop it up with this girl at a house party that he claims he threw just for her (or maybe not). Either way, it gives him an opening to try and see what type of timing she's on. It sounds like the conversation went well, but it ends on a bit of cliff hanger.

But as for the single "I Want You," this will assuredly be a great vibe for K CAMP and Domani to whip out maybe at the end of their shows. Over a steady and sensual rhythm, the multi-talents spit game at the women they are pursuing, and it seems like they are portraying themselves as players.

Domani and K CAMP have their sights set on certain prospects and they are shooting their shots on "I Want You." It's the former's single and it marks the duo's first ever collaboration together. Fittingly, it's out just days before the two Atlanta-based artists hit the road for the KISS 6 tour.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.