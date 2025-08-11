Tyler The Creator Pulls Jay-Z In Response To Fan Missing His Old Music

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 632 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 06: Tyler the Creator attends the Starz screening of "Magic City: An American Fantasy" at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center during the 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 06, 2025 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Tyler The Creator describes ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’ as a carefree album that he created with feel-good dance music in mind.

Tyler, the Creator has never shied away from artistic reinvention, but that evolution often tests the patience of longtime fans

When one Twitter user lamented, “Used to be a big fan idk wtf he got going on now,” the rapper responded with a mix of sarcasm and self-awareness: “oh you like the old shit huh, that’s visually nowhere like the new shit huh. this was sarcasm yall lol.”

Tyler’s response is similar to Jay-Z’s classic line that also addressed fans desiring the icon’s vintage music. On The Blueprint 3 track, “On To The Next One,” Jigga raps, “Hov' on that new shit, n***as like "How come?" / N***as want my old shit, buy my old album / N***as stuck on stupid, I gotta keep it movin.”

The tweet captured Tyler’s approach to criticism—playful, pointed, and unwilling to bend to nostalgia. His reply acknowledged the gap between his early, raw aesthetic and his current, more refined and conceptual output. By referencing “old shit” versus “new shit,” Tyler nodded to the shift from his Odd Future chaos to the lush arrangements and carefully crafted visuals of albums like IGOR and Call Me If You Get Lost.

Ending the post with “this was sarcasm yall lol” reframed the entire exchange. It wasn’t an attack; it was a wink. Tyler defused potential hostility with humor, turning what could have been a defensive retort into a moment of levity.

MORE: Tyler The Creator Brings Fresh Colorways To Converse Collection

Tyler, The Creator’s Old Music

Beneath the joke lies a statement about his artistic trajectory. Tyler is aware that his evolution—both musically and visually—has alienated some fans, but he embraces that growth as essential. Rather than pander to nostalgia, he leans into reinvention, knowing that not every listener will follow.

His reply also reflects a deeper understanding of fan dynamics. He recognizes the emotional investment of those who miss the energy of his earlier work, but he frames the conversation as one of difference, not rejection. In doing so, he keeps the door open for fans to rediscover him on new terms.

Tyler’s tweet is ultimately less a clapback than a reminder: he’s still here, just not in the same form. And for him, that’s the point.

MORE: Tyler The Creator Calls Clipse Collaboration One Of The Best Moments Of His Life

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.5K
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF 21.2K
Tim Mosenfelder/Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Tyler, The Creator Goes Into Detail About Why He Dislikes Eminem's New Music 46.3K
A24's Dream Scenario Special Screening Music Tyler The Creator Fans Go Wild With "CHROMAKOPIA" Theories About Concept & Features 1.6K
Comments 2