Disclosure & Anderson .Paak Team Up For A "Dancefloor Banger" On New Song, "No Cap"

BY Cole Blake 39 Views
The new single arrives as Anderson .Paak is preparing to embark on a North American tour with Knxwledge, next month.

Disclosure and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a new single titled, "No Cap," as well as an accompanying music video directed by Jackie Radinsky. "I need you all on the floor, shut the door, no cap / Girl, move your waist, want to take off your lace, no cap," .Paak sings on the infectious chorus. The groovy new single marks both artist's first releases of the year.

In a press release, Disclosure’s Guy and Howard Lawrence said of the song: “Creating something with Andy has been a long time coming! We first met at our show at Forrest Hills in NYC back in 2015 and have been fans of his for even longer. The time finally felt right and the right song appeared. He’s one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we can’t wait for you all to hear this one and perform it live together soon.”

As caught by Pitchfork, Anderson .Paak further said: “This collab is well overdue, and I can’t wait to feed the people! We’ve been teasing the track for a little bit, and it never misses! ‘No Cap’ is the ideal dancefloor banger you don’t have to think about!”

Fans of Anderson .Paak will be able to catch him live when he hits the road with his NxWorries bandmate, Knxwledge, for a North American tour, next month.

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak - "No Cap"

Quotable Lyrics:

I need you all on the floor, shut the door, no cap
Girl, move your waist, want to take off your lace, no cap
We'll go all night, out of sight, dynamite, no cap
Got what you need, BDE, ecstasy, no cap

