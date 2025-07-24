West Coast rapper and weed aficionado Berner is back with a new track featuring E-40 this week. With both being successful in their careers in different ways, the two vets are spitting game business wise. You can find those gems on their song "Papered Up," which is their first team-up in a few years.
To find their most recent collaboration, you'd have to go all the way back to 2018. That year, Berner put out a plethora of projects. But his E-40 linkup appears on The Big Pescado and on the track "Busy Body" specifically.
The Click artist kicks off the track with his iconic and goofy delivery as he talks his sh*t and recalls his struggles to the top. Berner follows up by counting out his wins in both fashion and the weed industry, which is he helped popularize in the Bay Area.
He's got three businesses in that corner of the world, including Cookies, Hemp2o, and Lemonnade. Overall, he's taken a lot of pride in this investment. "I saw an opportunity to merge my passion for cannabis with business. It’s not just about selling a product; it’s about educating and advocating for something I truly believe in," he said in a statement per Genius.
Berner also once said, "For me, it’s about creating opportunities and pushing the industry forward in a positive direction. We’re not just building brands; we’re shaping the future of cannabis."
The two spit causally over a smooth, soulful, yet bouncy West Coast beat, showing just how much aura they possess. It's a vibey cut that highlights the luxurious lifestyles Berner and E-40 have been able to create for themselves. Spin "Papered Up" with the link below.
Berner & E-40 "Papered Up"
