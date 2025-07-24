News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
papered up
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Berner & E-40 Flex Their Wealth & Business Portfolios On "Papered Up"
Berner has called on E-40 for a West Coast paper chasing anthem called "Papered Up," their first collab in some time.
By
Zachary Horvath
14 mins ago